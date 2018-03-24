17-year-old girl in Delhi commits suicide over sexual harassment, stalking

A 17-year-old girl hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her house in outer Delhi’s Bakhtawarpur village on Friday after she was allegedly stalked and sexually harassed by a young man in her neighbourhood,

The teenager left behind a suicide note in which she hinted at harassment by some local men, but the police and her family identified a 21-year-old neighbour as a suspect.

A part of her suicide note read: “Idhar jaao toh ladke, udhar jaao toh ladke, meri zindagi kharaab kar rahe the taaki main kuch na kar sakoon,” (Wherever I go, I find men. They are destroying my life so that I cannot do anything).

In the suicide note, the class 12 student also mentioned that her death would save her family from eviction from their rented home. Putting things in context, her parents alleged that when they raised the sexual harassment issue with the suspect’s parents, they retorted by compelling them to vacate their tiny two-room set.

Rajneesh Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini), said a case of abetment to suicide and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered at the Alipur police station. “We are making efforts to nab the suspect,” the DCP added.

The parents of the suspect dismissed the allegations and claimed he had nothing to do with the girl. The landowner, a relative of the accused, said that the girl’s family was asked to vacate the house because they hadn’t been paying the rent on time.

Hindustan Times is withholding the name of the suspect to protect the identity of the victim.

The girl belonged to a migrant family of five from Bihar. Her parents run a shop and work in the fields. She aspired to become a policewoman and had been training hard for it, said her mother. “When my daughter would go out jogging in the morning, that man would chase her, offer to train her and take the opportunity to touch her inappropriately,” her mother alleged.

The girl complained to her parents on Tuesday morning after he allegedly called her to meet him alone in the early hours of Tuesday. “Offering to get her a job with Delhi Police, he said he would marry her. But when she refused his offer, he threatened to kill her family,” her father alleged.

The same morning, the girl and her parents visited his house and demanded that his parents keep him in check. “They did not even care to listen to our complaint. Using expletives against my daughter and me, they kicked us out of their house. They also ordered that we vacate our rented home immediately,” the girl’s mother alleged.

The parents said they asked for a few extra days to vacate the house. “My mother died in February. My brother died of cancer just 10 days ago. It would be an ill omen to vacate the house before performing my brother’s last rites,” said the father.

Parents said she might have felt responsible for all the trouble the family was going through. “My husband pointed to our luggage at home and asked my daughter where we were supposed to go. I think she held herself responsible for our troubles,” said the mother.

Around 10 am on Friday, the girl was alone at home when she used a dupatta to hang herself. Her mother was away at work and father was in the neighbourhood. “She let out a short, loud cry in her last moment. That drew the attention of a neighbour who alerted me. But by the time we broke into the house, she had died,” said her father.