18-yr-old IIT-Delhi student, ‘under stress’ due to studies, falls to death from 5th floor of hostel: Cops

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 07:24 IST

An 18-year-old student of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, died after falling from the fifth floor of her hostel building at the campus on Friday. Police said that the family has said that the woman was “under stress” because of her studies and has not alleged any foul play.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya said on November 8, around 6pm, they received information from AIIMS Trauma centre reporting that student from IIT-Delhi was admitted and later succumbed to her injuries.

“Her mother’s statement was recorded and she said that the same day her daughter had called her after which she visited her same morning and stayed with her till afternoon. In the evening, a security guard near lecture hall complex heard a sound and rushed to the spot. He found that a student had fallen. He alerted the institute staff,” said Arya.

The CCTV footage from near the spot shows the student going alone towards the ramp of the fifth floor of hostel.

The DCP said, “Her mother has not alleged any foul play and inquest proceedings have been initiated to establish the cause of death.”

An IIT spokesperson said the incident took place last week and denied to comment on the issue further.