e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / 2 Jamia students booked under UAPA in riots case

2 Jamia students booked under UAPA in riots case

The suspects Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar are in judicial custody in connection with the case registered against them in February.

delhi Updated: Apr 22, 2020 06:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Delhi Police have invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against two students of Jamia Millia Islamia
The Delhi Police have invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against two students of Jamia Millia Islamia (AP file photo)
         

The Delhi Police have invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against two students of Jamia Millia Islamia who are in custody for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite communal riots in Delhi in February.

The suspects Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar are in judicial custody in connection with the case registered against them in February. A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said when Zargar moved a bail application the police informed the court about the inclusion of the UAPA as a ground to deny bail. “The two students have already been booked for sedition, murder, attempt to murder and promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and rioting,” the officer said.

Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act is aimed at effective prevention of unlawful activities associations in India. A person charged under the law can be jailed for up to seven years. Haider, 35, is a PhD student and the president of RJD youth wing’s Delhi unit; Zargar is an MPhil student of Jamia Millia Islamia.

Akram Khan, Haider’s lawyer, said UAPA has not been invoked against any particular individual. He said it has been added to the FIR against all accused. “We got to know about this yesterday and will soon take appropriate legal action on the matter.”

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Trump’s immigration ban to last 60 days, targets those seeking green cards
Trump’s immigration ban to last 60 days, targets those seeking green cards
Companies warn of layoffs if no stimulus
Companies warn of layoffs if no stimulus
LIVE: Covid-19 kills 2,751 people in US in last 24 hours
LIVE: Covid-19 kills 2,751 people in US in last 24 hours
Customers call delivery agent who tested positive: ‘Be strong, reach out for any help’
Customers call delivery agent who tested positive: ‘Be strong, reach out for any help’
Two walk 12km in scorching heat to collect salaries, robbers leave them poorer
Two walk 12km in scorching heat to collect salaries, robbers leave them poorer
Azadpur mandi trader dies of Covid, sellers demand market be shuttered
Azadpur mandi trader dies of Covid, sellers demand market be shuttered
High presence of an enzyme behind delayed recovery of men: Analysis
High presence of an enzyme behind delayed recovery of men: Analysis
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

delhi news