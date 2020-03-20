2012 Delhi rape convicts didn’t bathe, eat before execution

delhi

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 13:50 IST

The four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, who were hanged in Tihar jail early morning on Friday, did not take a bath and also skipped their breakfast, the last meal, before the execution of sentence.

According to officials, two of the convicts -- Mukesh Singh and Vinay Sharma -- had their dinner on time, which included roti, dal, rice, and sabzi. On the other hand, Akshay Singh Thakur and Pawan Gupta did not have their dinner. However, Thakur had tea on Thursday evening.

The convicts were given regular updates on the midnight hearing in the court.

The convicts were wearing the same clothes they were wearing last night when they were hanged, sources told.

According to sources in Tihar Jail, convict Mukesh Singh had wished to donate his organs and had given it in writing to the authorities ahead of the execution. Vinay Sharma, on the other hand, offered Jail Superintendent to keep the paintings made by him in jail.

After their hanging, the bodies were taken from Tihar Jail to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital for post mortem, where the autopsy will be conducted.

Tihar jail Director-General Sandeep Goel said that the bodies will be handed over to the families after the post mortem adding that if they refuse to take the bodies, the prison authorities will cremate the body.

All four convicts - Akshay Singh Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Mukesh Singh - were hanged to death at 5:30 am this morning.

The case pertains to the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in the national capital. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later.

One of the adults accused had allegedly committed suicide in the prison during the trial, while the juvenile was released from a correction home after a period of three years.