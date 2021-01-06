24-year-old man, aide nabbed for murder inside jeans factory in Seelampur

delhi

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 00:08 IST

A 24-year-old man was arrested along with his associate for allegedly bludgeoning his brother-in-law to death with a cooking gas cylinder after the New Year party at a jeans manufacturing factory in north-east Delhi’s Seelampur on January 1, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested man, Monu alias Monty, was annoyed with his brother-in-law, Rajesh,30, (single name) because he suspected him of having an affair with another woman. Monu had apprehensions that the brother-in-law may leave his sister for the other woman, said deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya.

On January 2, the DCP said, the Seelampur police received information that a person with head injuries was admitted to a government hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The person, Rajesh, was found unconscious in his jeans manufacturing factory in Seelampur by some locals. A murder case was registered and the investigation was taken up.

During the probe, the DCP said, investigators scanned the CCTV cameras installed around the factory and found the movements of one employee of the dead man suspicious. The employee, Ankit Rajput,23, was taken into custody and interrogation.

“Rajput confessed to killing his employer (Rajesh) by hitting his head with a cooking gas cylinder. He disclosed that he committed the murder on the behest of Rajesh’s brother-in-law Monu. We arrested Monu as well. The cylinder used in the crime was also seized,” added DCP Surya.

Interrogation of the arrested men revealed that on January 1, they celebrated the New Year with Rajesh and consumed alcohol together. After the party, Rajesh remained at the factory while others left. A few minutes later, Rajput returned and attacked Rajesh’s head with the gas cylinder, said an investigator who did not want to be named.

“Monu planned the murder because he was annoyed with Rajesh because of his affair with another woman. He told Rajput about his apprehensions that Rajesh may desert his sister just to marry the other woman. After gaining Rajput’s sympathy, Monu convinced him to kill his brother-in-law,” the officer said.