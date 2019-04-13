28-year-old gunrunner who supplied arms, ammo in NCR arrested from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind

A 28-year-old gunrunner, who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, was caught from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind by the Delhi Police after a brief scuffle, police said on Friday.

According to the police, Mohammad Israr alias Kalu would procure weapons from various illegal arms factories in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur and supplied them to criminals in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan through human carriers.

Israr was earlier arrested in a dacoity case reported in Rajasthan’s Ajmer, police said.

Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (special cell), said that the special cell team was looking for Israr since his two carriers, Vineet Kumar and Ram Kumar, were arrested near Salim Garh Fort at Chandni Chowk with 21 semi-automatic pistols and 42 spare magazines around a year ago.

“The two men disclosed that they had come to deliver the consignment of arms and ammunition to an illegal firearm dealer in the city. Their interrogation revealed that Israr was a key supplier of such firearms for criminals in Delhi and neighbouring states,” said Yadav.

DCP Yadav said that raids were conducted at Israr’s various hideouts in MP and Uttar Pradesh, but he could not be nabbed. Subsequently, Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik declared ₹1 lakh reward on Israr’s arrest.

During the probe, Yadav said, it was learnt that Israr was lodged in Ajmer Jail in a dacoity case. But by the time, sleuths of the special cell could reach Ajmer to seek his custody, Israr got bail and was released from the jail.

“Our team members continued their manhunt for the next five months, and eventually received information that Israr would come at a weighing station in Phooph area in MP’s Bhind to meet his associate on April 11. Accordingly, a team reached there, laid a trap and caught Israr after a brief scuffle,” the deputy commissioner of police (special cell) added.

Israr told the police that he had been involved in the illegal trade for the past three-four years. He procured the firearms from Jeet and other illegal arms manufacturers in Burhanpur and supplied them to Delhi and other states through his carriers, the police said.

