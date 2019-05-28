28-year-old man with Rs 1 lakh bounty arrested

The Delhi Police’s special cell on Monday said they have arrested a 28-year-old alleged interstate gangster from Manipur for his alleged involvement in more than 30 cases of murder, dacoity, attempt to murder and robbery.

Police said the suspect, Rizwan alias Phool Miyan from Delhi’s Seelampur, was the head of a gang of robbers that were committing robberies in Delhi and adjoining states on his directions. He had a total reward of Rs 1.20 lakh – Rs 70,000 by Uttar Pradesh Police and Rs 50,000 by Delhi Police – on his arrest.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said Rizwan was wanted by the city police in a robbery case of 2015 wherein he and his associates robbed a man of R15 lakh on gunpoint in Anand Vihar. All the suspects were arrested. But after being released on bail, Rizwan fled and never attended the court because of which non-bailable warrants were issued against him, Kushwah said.

DCP Kushwah said that around a month ago, the special cell team received information that Rizwan was hiding in Manipur’s Imphal and was planning to commit a robbery in east Delhi. “We sent our team to Manipur and caught Rizwan from east Imphal on Friday. He has been brought to Delhi on transit remand,” Kushwah said

First Published: May 28, 2019 05:13 IST