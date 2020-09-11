e-paper
Home / Delhi News / 29 MLAs get tested for Covid ahead of assembly’s special session on Monday

29 MLAs get tested for Covid ahead of assembly’s special session on Monday

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said all the legislators attending the session will have to carry the report of their Covid-19 test.

delhi Updated: Sep 11, 2020 21:12 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
According to the Delhi Assembly Secretariat, the session will commence at 2 PM on Monday.
According to the Delhi Assembly Secretariat, the session will commence at 2 PM on Monday.(PTI file photo)
         

Twenty-nine Delhi MLAs on Friday underwent Covid-19 tests at a temporary testing centre set up at the assembly complex here ahead of a one-day special session to be held on September 14.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said all the legislators attending the session will have to carry the report of their Covid-19 test.

An official said that so far, three people posted at the secretariat, including a security person and a private secretary to the deputy speaker, have tested positive for coronavirus infection.

All the assembly staffers are being tested for Covid-19. Those who enter the assembly hall will have to undergo an RT-PCR test and others a rapid-antigen test, officials said.

According to the Delhi Assembly Secretariat, the session will commence at 2 PM on Monday.

The MLAs will have to wear face masks and practice social distancing compulsorily. They will also carry and display their identity cards while wearing face masks in the Legislative Assembly Complex.

In view of the social-distancing norms, the existing seating arrangement will not be applicable during the session. Seats will be reserved for the chief minister, deputy chief minister, ministers, deputy speaker, chief whip and leader of opposition.

Other MLAs will take their seat in the House on a first-come, first-served basis.

