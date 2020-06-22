e-paper
3,000 new Covid cases in Delhi, total at 59,746

delhi Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:07 IST
Delhi added 3,000 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday, taking the total infections in the city to 59,746.

The government in its daily health bulletin on Sunday also added 63 deaths to the city’s toll. So far, 2,175 people in the city have succumbed to the infectious disease.

The national capital has consistently recorded 3,000 or more Covid-19 cases for three days now. Over the past week, Delhi has recorded an average of 2,652 cases every day.

The Capital breached the 50,000 mark on Friday, and saw it’s highest single-day rise on Saturday, when the city 3,630 new infections to its total.

Delhi has a case fatality rate of 3.64%, compared to the national average of 3.2%.

The national capital currently has a doubling rate of nearly 13.

As per Sunday’s bulletin, 33,013 patients have recovered, which leaves the city with 24,558 active cases. Of the active cases, 6,054 are in hospital with severe symptoms of the illness. However, more than half the city’s beds were vacant, as of Sunday, even as the government continues an augmentation programme, to ensure the city can meet its projected estimates for hospital beds by the end of July.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier this month said that Delhi would need at least 150,000 beds for Covid-19 patients, if the facilities were to treat patients from across the country.

According to the bulletin, Delhi has 261 containment zones, up from 249 a day earlier

