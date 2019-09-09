3 hurt in shooting over sale of battery

delhi

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 03:51 IST

Three men suffered gunshot injuries during a scuffle between two men over purchase of a battery in Shahdara’s Geeta Colony on Sunday evening. Police said the injured were all street vendors who were hit by stray bullets fired by one of the two men involved in the scuffle. The man who fired the shots has been arrested and the weapon has been seized, police said.

The incident took place around 8 pm when one Mohammad Zubair, who deals in batteries and supplies them to local area vendors in Geeta Colony, met a man named Mufees and they had an argument over some old purchase.

“Witnesses said that Zubair, who was accompanied by 3-4 men, took out a pistol and fired randomly. The bullets hit three of the local street vendors. Two of them were hit in the leg and stomach. Zubair and his associates then fled,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

Zubair was caught by a police team stationed close by. “He was arrested and weapon was recovered from him. The three men were taken to hospital. They do not have life threatening injuries. Mufees was not hurt,” police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said they have booked Zubair for attempt to murder and under arms act. “We are questioning him to ascertain the reasons behind opening fire,” he said.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 03:51 IST