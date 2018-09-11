30 new dengue cases in Delhi but numbers still lower than last year

Thirty new cases of dengue were recorded by the municipal corporations of Delhi (MCD) this week.

But even with the fresh cases, Delhi recorded just one-sixth the number of cases of dengue as compared to figures last year till September first week.

So far, the MCD has recorded 137 cases of dengue among Delhi residents this season. In 2017, 829 cases had been registered during the same period. In 2015, Delhi saw its worst dengue outbreak, with 1,160 cases of the disease being registered by the first week of September.

“Although the number of cases is lesser in comparison to last year, the administration is vigilant and is making all efforts to check the spread of the disease. The North Delhi municipal corporation is leaving no stone unturned to ensure cleanliness is maintained and all areas are fogged,” said Adesh Gupta, Mayor of the North corporation.

This monsoon, however, fewer cases have been recorded of all three mosquito-borne illnesses that usually plague Delhi every year.

According to the weekly report released by the MCD, the city has recorded 195 cases of malaria till September 8.

During the same period, 340 cases were recorded in 2017 and 264 cases were recorded in 2016 among Delhi residents. The corporations have also confirmed 47 cases of chikungunya as against 259 recorded the previous year and 560 the year before during the same period.

However, officials expect that there could still be an increase in the numbers if the rains become sporadic.

“Right now, Delhi is getting heavy rainfall constantly. However, once the rains become sporadic, the environment would become conducive for breeding of mosquitoes. Over the last two years too, the sporadic showers early on in the year resulted in higher number of cases being registered,” said a municipal health official, on condition of anonymity.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 03:32 IST