36-yr-old man dies as scooter falls off Barapullah flyover in Delhi

A man was killed while his cousin was critically injured when they fell off the Barapullah flyover in a mishap on Saturday evening.

Police said they were riding a scooter in the wrong direction of traffic and may have fell off the flyover while trying to avoid a collision with an oncoming vehicle. Police identified the man as Rohit Makol (36), who hailed from Karnal in Haryana and his cousin Pradeep (identified by a single name) who is from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The duo were heading to INA from Sarai Kale Khan when the accident happened at around 5pm close to the Sundial Park.

“A police team was rushed to the spot when we received word of the incident. The two men were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre by police control room vans. At the accident spot, on the flyover, we found a white scooter,” said Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal, adding that both riders had worn helmets.

Biswal said the police team also inspected the spot under the flyover where the two men had fallen. “It was next to a drain. Witnesses and passersby told us that Makol hit the ground when he fell off the flyover and his cousin fell in the drain. They also said that the two brothers were riding on the wrong side of the flyover traffic. They said the duo got onto the flyover from Sarai Kale Khan side and were heading towards INA,” he said.

The DCP said that Makol had been pronounced dead by the doctors and Pradeep was undergoing treatment.

“According to the doctors, Pradeep is unfit for recording his statement. The family of the deceased and injured have been informed. Makol is survived by his mother and two brothers,” police said.

Biswal said they have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and for causing death due to negligence at Sunlight Colony police station and are investigating the matter from all possible angles. “CCTV footages are also being checked to find out if any other vehicle was involved in the accident,” the officer said.

On Sunday Makol’s family members and colleagues arrived at the hospital to collect his body for last rites. Makol worked in a multinational firm with an office in Noida. Ritesh Suri, who worked with Makol, said they were shocked at his death.

“He was our training manager. He was on leave on Saturday. I have known him for past two years. He was a happy go lucky kind of a person and a wonderful human being,” Suri said

