4-year-old run over by speeding car in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar

A 4-year-old boy was killed on Friday after being run over by a Maruti Ecco van in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar on Thursday afternoon. The van apparently ran over the boy’s head after knocking him down. Police have arrested the van driver who was thrashed by the locals for allegedly speeding .

According to the police the incident took place around 3pm when the child, identified as Ajam Ansari, was playing alone outside his house in Block L.

Police said they received a PCR call at 3:07 pm about an accident involving a child in front of Kaushar Masjid, Sangam Vihar. “A team rushed to the spot and found a boy lying on the road with severe head injuries. The kid was identified as Ajam, a resident of 32/1, Block L, Sangam Vihar. He was rushed to AIIMS, where doctor pronounced him dead,” said a senior police officer.

Police said that the body has been preserved for post mortem. The boy’s father, who works at a shop near the mosque, was informed about the incident, police said.

“During initial probe, we found that the driver of the Eeco van had been detained and thrashed by locals. Locals also told police that the van driver was speeding , when the child suddenly came in front of the vehicle. They said the driver couldn’t stop the car and ran over the child,” the officer said.

Police identified the van driver as Sushant Kumar Majumdar, a resident of Nangloi. Majumdar was arrested and his vehicle — bearing registration number DL 9C AN 6815— seized.

“The driver has been booked for causing death due to negligence and for rash driving. It is also being checked if the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of incident,” the officer said.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 05:13 IST