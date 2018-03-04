45-year-old employee found murdered inside school in east Delhi

A 45-year-old man, who worked as an accountant and a security guard at a private school, was found murdered inside the school in east Delhi’s Old Seemapuri on Sunday morning.

Police officials said prima facie it appears that the victim, identified as Devi Dayal, had been hit in the head with a blunt object and his wrist slit with a sharp weapon. A bottle of liquor, two glasses and leftover food was found in the same room as his body, the police added.

Nupur Prasad, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara), said a case of murder has been registered against unknown persons. The police have ruled out robbery as a motive because Dayal’s cellphone, money and valuables inside the school were found intact. Police suspect Dayal was either killed in a fit of a rage or over personal enmity.

Dayal worked as an accountant at Bal Convent Public School during the day and he slept in the school premises at night performing the job of a security guard, DCP Prasad added.

Originally from Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, he was joined the school around two years ago. He was also working with a travel agency in Seemapuri on the weekends.

The police said the murder came to light, when Dayal did not reach the travel agency on Sunday morning, after which a colleague, known only by his first name Chotu, went to check in on him. Chotu told the police that when he arrived, he found the school’s main gate partially open. Chotu said he found Dayal unconscious on the floor in his room. He informed the school’s owner who, in turn, called the police control room.

“The police control room was informed at 8.45am. Dayal was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. A forensic team collected fingerprints and other evidence from the spot,” said a police officer.

According to the DCP, there was no evidence of forced entry into the school so they suspect the role of someone known to Dayal behind the murder. The liquor bottles and two glasses, police said, suggest that the murderer drank with Dayal before killing him. “We are looking at the footage of the CCTV camera for more clues,” said Prasad.