5-yr-old raped in foreign embassy premises, suspect nabbed

delhi

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:11 IST

A five-year-old girl was raped by the driver who lived in the servants’ quarters of a foreign embassy in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri on Saturday, the police said.

While the girl returned to her home in an injured condition, the 25-year-old suspect continued with his daily routine, said a senior police officer. “The suspect didn’t expect that the girl would inform her parents or anyone would approach the police,” said the officer.

The man was arrested from his residence within the embassy premises on Sunday, hours after the police received a complaint from the girl’s mother about the incident, said Eish Singhal, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi).

The suspect works as a driver for the embassy, where his father too is employed as a support staff. The family lives in the servant’s quarters, said one of the investigators. The 5-year-old lives with her parents, who too work as support staff, on the embassy premises.

HT is not identifying the embassy or the suspect to protect the minor victim’s identity.

The incident allegedly took place on Saturday morning, when the suspect was alone at home. His father was away at work and his mother had gone to meet a relative. “He noticed the girl playing outside his house. He lured her in and raped her there,” said the investigator.

When the girl returned home, it didn’t take her mother long to know that she had been assaulted. “The girl’s mother is pregnant and she fell ill on getting to know of the crime. She later took the girl to a private clinic for treatment,” said the officer.

The next morning, on Sunday, the mother visited the Chanakyapuri police station. “We got the child medically examined and treated at AIIMS trauma centre. The medical test confirmed rape,” said the officer.

Since the suspect was known, the police went to the quarters and nabbed the man. “He wasn’t expecting that his crime would lead to police action,” said the officer, adding that no previous criminal involvements of the suspect have emerged so far.

DCP Singhal said that a case of rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered.