e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Delhi News / 6 from Noida who came in contact with Delhi man test negative for coronavirus

6 from Noida who came in contact with Delhi man test negative for coronavirus

The patient from Mayur Vihar in Delhi, who had travelled to Italy recently and tested positive on Monday, was shifted to a quarantine ward at Safdarjung Hospital on Sunday night.

delhi Updated: Mar 04, 2020 10:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A view of the emergency ward of a hospital in Kolkata where people were seen wearing masks for safety from coronavirus, on Monday.
A view of the emergency ward of a hospital in Kolkata where people were seen wearing masks for safety from coronavirus, on Monday.(Samir Jana/HT Photo)
         

Six people from Noida who had been put under observation for suspected coronavirus infection after they attended a birthday party hosted by an infected Delhi resident, have tested negative for the virus.

“Coronavirus samples taken from 6 people in Noida tested negative but they will need to be under home quarantine for the next 14 days and if symptoms develop, they can be retested again. Government and administration are keeping a watch close watch and there is no need to panic,” District Magistrate BN Singh said.

He added that the district administration has not issued any school closure order.

Two schools in Noida were shut down on Tuesday after the first coronavirus patient from Delhi was found to have come in contact with several of its students at a birthday party he attended.

“Several schoolmates of the child of a Covid-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitise it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi,” said Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The patient from Mayur Vihar in Delhi, who had travelled to Italy recently and tested positive on Monday, was shifted to a quarantine ward at Safdarjung Hospital on Sunday night.

Fumigation is underway in both the schools and a Health Department team led by Noida’s chief medical officer visited the site, an official said.

The Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday that six positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus (Covid-19) have been reported in India so far.

Meanwhile, more cases of suspected coronavirus have been reported from the country. While two of the suspects are in a hospital in Odisha, the other case has been reported in Himachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur, however, said it’s not right to jump to conclusions. “Tests will be done, factual position will be clear only after his (suspected patient’s) reports come in,” the chief minister said.

tags
top news
Shortage of doctors, hospital beds hurdles in fighting coronavirus in India
Shortage of doctors, hospital beds hurdles in fighting coronavirus in India
Autoclave seized from Chinese ship can be for Pak’s Shaheen II Nuke Missile
Autoclave seized from Chinese ship can be for Pak’s Shaheen II Nuke Missile
Pulwama strike was pushed back a week, JeM man tells NIA
Pulwama strike was pushed back a week, JeM man tells NIA
Management ‘playing with career of Saha’’: Ex-India chief selector
Management ‘playing with career of Saha’’: Ex-India chief selector
Airport, flight, dinner, clinic: On the trail of Delhi’s Patient Zero
Airport, flight, dinner, clinic: On the trail of Delhi’s Patient Zero
Taming the wild: Jeep launches Wrangler Rubicon in India
Taming the wild: Jeep launches Wrangler Rubicon in India
Dark Mode is finally available for WhatsApp users around the world
Dark Mode is finally available for WhatsApp users around the world
SWAT personnel with sophisticated guns trigger scare at upscale Gurugram condo
SWAT personnel with sophisticated guns trigger scare at upscale Gurugram condo
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News