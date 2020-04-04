66,000 lockdown violators booked since day one

delhi

Since March 25 — Day One of the lockdown — Delhi Police have booked 66,000 violators of the lockdown; registered 3,350 FIRs, impounded 10,000 vehicles and filed cases against 40 people have been registered for violating home quarantine, senior officers said on Saturday.

Additional commissioner of police (crime) M S Randhawa confirmed that since the lockdown, police booked 66,000 violators of the lockdown under Delhi Police Act.

“Apart from this, 3,350 FIRs have been lodged under Section 188 of IPC (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 10,000 vehicles have been impounded so far and 40 FIRs have been lodged against those who were caught violating home quarantine,” said Randhawa, also the force’s spokesperson.

A police officer said that the offences under section 188, during a pandemic, may lead to six months of imprisonment or ₹1,000 fine or both.

Since the lockdown was announced, the police are conducting regular patrolling on roads and in bylanes of residential colonies, asking people to stay indoors and move out only in case of emergency. Regular announcements are also being made by the police to educate people about the risk of exposure to Covid-19 and on measures to avoid it.

Randhawa also said that with the help of NGOs, Delhi Police are providing food to around 200,000 people and ration to 6,000 families for the last 10 days.