70-year-old kills wife, hangs self in East Delhi

A 70-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned to death his 45-year-old wife he had married six months ago and hanged himself at their three-storey house in Shahadra’s Baldev Park on Thursday morning.

The man, Manik Chand, a financer and money lender, lived with his wife Lakshmi and three sons. His first wife died seven years ago. The couple lived on the ground floor and his three sons lived with their families above.

Family members told police the couple fought regularly. No suicide note was found. Police are probing if the deaths could be the result of a property dispute.

Around 8 am on Thursday, the Jagatpuri police station got a call that a man and his wife had been found dead at their house.

“When the police reached the spot, they were told Chand’s grandson saw him hanging from the ceiling fan of his room on the ground floor. He alerted the family members. They broke into the room and they found Chand’s wife Lakshmi on the bed. They brought down Chand’s body and informed the police,” said the officer.

The officer said the woman’s head was bleeding and it seemed it had been smashed with a blunt object . “The two were taken to a hospital where the doctors pronounced them dead,” said the officer.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahadra) Meghna Yadav said forensics and crime teams visited the spot. “A brick Chand allegedly used to kill his wife was recovered from the spot. No suicide note was found,” Yadav said.

Family members said Chand and his wife used to fight frequently and were not getting along well, the DCP said.

“It surfaced during preliminary probe that a few months ago, the woman had filed a complaint with the Delhi Women Commission against Chand but we are yet to come across any such complaint. A case has been registered,” Yadav said.

Police said the man had seven children—three sons and four daughters. Their daughters are married while the three sons lived with Chand. All three are into the real estate business.

Chand was also involved in real estate and the police are exploring the possibility of a property dispute behind the murder.

“Nothing can be ruled out at this stage as investigations are underway,” said an officer probing the case, requesting anonymity.

