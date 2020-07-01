e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / 80-year-old woman found dead in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar

80-year-old woman found dead in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar

Officials said the woman was a patient of acute diabetes. Her second son lived separately and has been bedridden for the past two-three months, police said.

delhi Updated: Jul 01, 2020 00:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An 80-year-old woman was found dead at her south Delhi house in Malviya Nagar area
An 80-year-old woman was found dead at her south Delhi house in Malviya Nagar area (Representative image)
         

An 80-year-old woman was found dead at her south Delhi house in Malviya Nagar area on Sunday. Police said the woman’s 55-year-old son was admitted to a hospital a week ago, leaving her alone.

Officials said the woman was a patient of acute diabetes. Her second son lived separately and has been bedridden for the past two-three months, police said. Senior officers said the woman is suspected to have died of natural causes. Autopsy details are awaited.

According to the police, they were alerted about a foul smell coming from the house on Sunday.

“A team reached the house on the second floor of a building and found that the door was locked from inside. Our officers broke open the door and found the body of the woman lying on a sofa. She was identified as an 80-year-old woman who lived with her son,” said a police officer.

tags
top news
Delhi adds 2,199 new Covid cases, tally reaches 87,360, over 14k beds empty
Delhi adds 2,199 new Covid cases, tally reaches 87,360, over 14k beds empty
Govt plans scheme for cashless treatment of accident victims
Govt plans scheme for cashless treatment of accident victims
Daily Covid-19 infections could go up to 100,000 in US, says Anthony Fauci
Daily Covid-19 infections could go up to 100,000 in US, says Anthony Fauci
How India’s app ban threatens China’s rise as a global tech power
How India’s app ban threatens China’s rise as a global tech power
Never claimed Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid, says Acharya Balkrishna
Never claimed Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid, says Acharya Balkrishna
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Covid update: Bihar wedding hotspot; new virus in China; EU bars Indians
Covid update: Bihar wedding hotspot; new virus in China; EU bars Indians
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In