92 test positive, 113 recover from virus on Wednesday

92 test positive, 113 recover from virus on Wednesday

delhi Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:01 IST
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
Ninety two people tested positive for Covid-19, while 113 recovered from the infection on Wednesday in Delhi, according to the Delhi government’s daily health bulletin. This is the third day in a row that the number of those who have recovered in the city is higher than those infected.

In a late development on Wednesday, a 45-day-old baby tested positive for the virus and was in the process of being admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital at the time of the report. The case is yet to be added to the daily bulletin. Last Saturday, a 45-day-old baby died of the virus at Lady Hardinge Medical College.

So far, 724 people have recovered from the infection that has killed over 180,000 globally. 683people have died of the infection in India.

One person died of Covid-19 in Delhi on Wednesday, taking the toll to 48. Of those that died, almost 83% had comorbidities, such as diabetes, hypertension, heart or kidney disease. Over 53% of the deaths were among those aged 60 years or older.

On Wednesday, 1,682 samples for Covid-19 test were collected for testing, including those collected from the community. So far, 5,619 samples have been collected from the community. However, the test results of 3,018 samples are pending.

The Delhi government, in a plan to conduct 20,000 RT PCR tests, to gauge the spread of the disease, had set up 23 sample collection centres in hotels and dharmashalas, and started giving a ₹100 incentive, per sample, to each team going into the community to collect samples.

On Wednesday, 57 staff members of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini were quarantined, after a 40-year-old woman died, allegedly due to the virus on April 18. Several healthcare workers from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College continue to remain in quarantine.

Lady Hardinge Medical College — where 12 healthcare workers from a single ICU tested positive for the infection — discharged the first batch of four recovered patients on Wednesday.

