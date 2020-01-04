e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Delhi News / A month on, Delhi University Teachers’ Association strike continues

A month on, Delhi University Teachers’ Association strike continues

delhi Updated: Jan 04, 2020 23:20 IST

Hindustantimes
         

A month after the teachers of Delhi University announced an indefinite strike and evaluation boycott mainly to demand the regularisation of jobs, the demonstrations are continuing. On December 4, 2019, the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) had called for an indefinite strike and an evaluation boycott after the university issued a circular which would threaten the jobs of ad hoc teachers. Following a meeting with the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) officials, the DUTA said it was assured that the matter would be resolved.

Even as temperatures continue to dip, teachers have been sitting outside the vice-chancellor’s office to press for the absorption of ad hoc and temporary teachers, as well as the immediate beginning of the promotion process with the counting of past services at every stage.

“We have continued with the strike as reliefs promised on December 5, 2019, by the University Grants Commission and the Ministry of Human Resource Development have not been implemented yet,” DUTA president Rajib Ray said.

On Friday, teachers marched from the vice-chancellor’s office to the Swami Vivekananda statue. “The University is at a standstill, but there is no action. The situation remains as it was; the administration is responsible for this impasse.”

Several principals of Delhi University colleges said the strike had caused an atmosphere of uncertainty at the varsity despite the semester beginning on January 1. “The ad hoc teachers did come and register for the new semester but normal functioning has been affected. Outstation students have not come back so the attendance is less. The pressure will increase when they are back. Besides there is confusion among teachers as well regarding what will happen,” Manoj Sinha, principal of Aryabhatta College, said.

The principal of Hindu college Anju Srivastava added that due to problems in evaluation, the results have been delayed. “The only saving grace is that this is the odd semester and it has spilled over to the next semester. The results have been delayed. The strike has affected functioning across the university and the complete picture will only come on Monday when all students return.”

top news
‘Why sympathy for miscreants?’: Adityanath on Priyanka Gandhi’s UP visit
‘Why sympathy for miscreants?’: Adityanath on Priyanka Gandhi’s UP visit
‘Govt should press for arrest’: Sonia Gandhi on Pak gurdwara attack case
‘Govt should press for arrest’: Sonia Gandhi on Pak gurdwara attack case
‘Try speaking 10 lines’: BJP’s Nadda throws CAA challenge to Rahul Gandhi
‘Try speaking 10 lines’: BJP’s Nadda throws CAA challenge to Rahul Gandhi
Will make Delhi roads like that of London, Tokyo if re-elected: Arvind Kejriwal
Will make Delhi roads like that of London, Tokyo if re-elected: Arvind Kejriwal
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
Passengers allegedly manhandle AI crew, threaten to break cockpit door
Passengers allegedly manhandle AI crew, threaten to break cockpit door
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
‘No point blaming others’: Sachin Pilot on infant’s deaths in Kota
‘No point blaming others’: Sachin Pilot on infant’s deaths in Kota
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News