AAP alleges scam in north civic body

The AAP on Monday alleged irregularities worth several crores in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation over compensation awarded to the landowners from whom the land for the constructions of a railway overbridge and an underpass in Nangloi was acquired. The party demanded a CBI probe in the matter.

A north MCD spokesperson said the irregularities have not come to the notice of the corporation yet. “We can respond only when the complaints are reported to us,” he said.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 07:08 IST