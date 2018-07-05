AAP celebrates ‘big victory’ with sweets and drums after SC decision

Minutes after the Supreme Court judgment, the mood at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence turned celebratory with party members and MLAs erupting with joy -- beating drums, distributing sweets, claiming a “big victory”.

Party chief Kejriwal was quick to take to social media to express his satisfaction. “A big victory for the people of Delhi...a big victory for democracy...(sic)”, he tweeted.

Welcoming the court order, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said till now, the government elected by the people had its hands tied down.

“It was everyone to see. Every proposal we were sending to the Lieutenant Governor for approval was being shot down,” Sisodia said.

Recalling the landmark mandate of the people that brought AAP into power in 2015, Sisodia said the court order was “historic”.

“On behalf of the people of Delhi, I would like to thank the Supreme Court and the judges. They have made it clear that the people of Delhi are supreme,” he said.

From 10.30am, when the court decision was scheduled to be pronounced, supporters started swarming at the gates of Kejriwal’s residence anticipating good news.

As time passed and after the verdict was out, more supporters joined in the celebrations at the CM house in Civil Lines. Cabinet ministers and MLAs, including Madan Lal, Sanjeev Jha, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, SD Sharma, Somdutt and Saurabh Bharadwaj met and congratulated Kejriwal.

AAP workers distributed sweets, smeared colours on each other and danced to drum beats to celebrate the Supreme Court’s decision on the power tussle in the national Capital.

“It is a big day for us. I thank the SC for restoring the powers of the elected government. Now we can hope and see real development in Delhi,” AAP MLA from Kasturba Nagar Madan Lal said.

Just after the order, Kejriwal called a meeting of government lawyers at his residence to discuss nuances of the judgment. He convened a cabinet meeting at 4 pm at the Delhi secretariat.

As soon as the CM reached the secretariat, hundreds of employees from DASS (Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services) cadre greeted him with bouquets and cheered for him at the second floor entrance.

In the evening, Kejriwal went to meet all lawyers and legal experts who represented the Delhi government in the case to personally thank them. The senior lawyers whom Kejriwal met and thanked include senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, Gopal Subramanium, Indira Jaising, Shekhar Naphade and Rajeev Dhavan.