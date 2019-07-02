AAP demands disqualification of Kapil Mishra and Sandeep Kumar

AAP MLA from Greater Kailash and the party’s national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj Monday filed “disqualification petitions” with the Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel against Karawal Nagar MLA Kapil Mishra and Sultanpur Majra legislator Sandeep Kumar.

Mishra was suspended from the party in May 2017 after voicing his support for rebel leader Kumar Vishwas. Sandeep Kumar was suspended from the party in September 2016 over his alleged involvement in a sex scandal.

“I have filed two petitions to the speaker seeking the disqualification of Kapil Mishra and Sandeep Kumar under the 10th schedule of the Indian Constitution. Both these MLAs have been engaged in anti-party activities on various occasions. By aligning with the other parties (BJP and BSP) and sharing stage with their leaders, they both amount to voluntarily giving up AAP’s membership and hence they should be disqualified,” Bharadwaj said.

Kapil Mishra said:“I have not got any notice regarding this. If they are seeking my disqualification for seeking votes or campaigning for other party or sharing stage with the other party, Kejriwal should also be disqualified as he has also shared stage with other parties and demanded votes for other party candidates. I have not got even one notice from the party. It is a biased process and I don’t care what they do.”

Bharadwaj said the 10th schedule of the Constitution explains that if a member of any particular party campaigns for any other party , it is considered “deemed resignation” from his party

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 04:35 IST