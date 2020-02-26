e-paper
Home / Delhi News / AAP’s Rakhi Birla unanimously elected as Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly

AAP’s Rakhi Birla unanimously elected as Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly

Rakhi Birla is the AAP legislator from Mangolpuri.

delhi Updated: Feb 26, 2020 15:09 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Rakhi Birla has been elected as the deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly.(HT File Photo )
         

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Rakhi Birla was unanimously elected the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly for the second consecutive term on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia proposed the name of Birla, who is the MLA from Mangolpuri.

Birla thanked all members of the Assembly for electing her as the Deputy Speaker.

