AAP worker, Santosh Koli’s death: Mother says party did nothing to help

The family of Aam Aadmi Party member Santosh Koli, who died in a road accident in 2013, held a press conference on Tuesday alleging that she was murdered but the party did nothing to pursue the case.

Koli’s mother, Kalawati, said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was aware that her daughter had been receiving death threats but did nothing to help her.

Santosh Koli, 28, who was slated to contest the assembly election from Seemapuri, was killed in an accident on June 30, 2013. Koli was riding to the party office when an unidentified car rammed her two-wheeler from behind near Pacific Mall, Ghaziabad, and fled the spot.

Kalawati levelled these allegations at a joint press conference with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra on Tuesday. She said, “ My daughter had been receiving death threats and the party leaders, including Kejriwal, were aware of those calls. But they didn’t help.”

Despite several calls and text messages, AAP leaders were not available for comment.

Kalawati said she is optimistic that her daughter will get justice as the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on August 29, 2018, recommended a CBI probe into her daughter’s death after Kalawati petitioned the commission.

“My daughter did not want to go to the party office on that fateful day but she was forced to do so. One of her party colleagues took her on his motorcycle. She didn’t even want to contest the election but was compelled by the party to do so. Following the order by the commission, I am hopeful that we will get justice,” she said.

Kalawati alleged she was treated badly at Kejriwal’s office and was not allowed to meet the chief minister after her daughter’s death.

Assuring Kalawati of BJP’s full support, Tiwari said, “Santosh Koli was a brave daughter. The National SC Commission has referred the probe into her death to the CBI. This is a ray of hope for her mother who is fighting for justice for many years. We will seek speedy probe in the matter.”

Koli had been working with Kejriwal since 2002 and was an active member of his anti-corruption movement before joining politics.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 01:59 IST