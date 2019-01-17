Ab party karke hi jaayengey: Singer Aditi Singh Sharma at Symphony ’19

Kickstarting Delhi University’s much awaited fest season, the girls of Janki Devi Memorial College had quite a bash at their annual cultural fest, Symphony. Jam-packed with activities, competitions, great food and a star performance perfect for the first fest of the season, there was so much to experience at the three-day fest. Here’s a roundup of all things cool that made Symphony the perfect on-campus party!

CLICK. CLICK. SNAP!

Janki Devi Memorial College’s Cultuyral Team poses next to a fest signage at Symphony ’19 (Manoj Verma/HT)

The first thing that caught attention was the decor that mirrored the college’s theme for the year — Go catch a rainbow! And, when there is so much colour all around, it’s understood that the students chose to turn every prop and decoration into a selfie spot. The girls were seen taking turns to pose as their friends clicked them, and even the cultural team decided to pose with the banner. “The decorations are beautiful. I love the rainbow colours and since I am dressed up in colourful clothes, I decided to get clicked. Fest season mein pics nahin khichwayengey to kab khichwayengey?” said Jagriti Syal of Hansraj College.

STREET PLAY FOR THE WIN

Dr. Swati Pal, principal of JDMC watches a performance onstage (Manoj Verma//HT)

While all three days at the fest were packed with over 28 activities, including music, dance and theatre, it was the street play competition that won the hearts of students with its powerful acting performances, great scripts and themes that took on important social issues. Teams Navrang from Institute of Home Economics, Pratibimb from Delhi Technological University and Kahkasha from Jesus and Mary College secured the first, second and third position. And, the best actor awards were given to Chitra Nair and Naman Roy. Deshbandhu College’s Dramatics Society won the best script award with their play Out of Syllabus that garnered much applause from the audience.

INFLUENCIN’ ON POINT

Prerna Mehta, a student of the college, uses an old jeep as a prop for her fashion shoot (Manoj Verma/HT)

Fest season always doubles up as a time to bring out your fashion best, and well, with the new crop of fashion influencers popping up on campus, it also serves as a great time to build posts. One could spot girls posing for pictures that they would gram later, and everything in sight was used as a prop for the fashion shots. Prerna Mehta, a third year student of BCom Honours from the college, made the most of an old jeep parked on campus to pose for a few shots and was clicked by us in the process too. “I think if you’re dressing up for fests, you should dress to impress. And, since everyone requires some inspo when it comes to putting an outfit together, I decided to share, what I was wearing, on social media. This old jeep provided a great grungy background, and we clicked some really great pictures,” she said.

YOU GUYS HAVE ALWAYS GIVEN ME SO MUCH LOVE!

Singer Aditi Singh Sharma poses with the crowd at Symphony ’19, the annual cultural fest of Janki Devi Memorial College. (Manoj Verma/HT)

No fest is complete without a rocking star performance and, as the first fest of the season, there was a lot riding on the star night of the college. The star performer for Symphony was singer Aditi Singh Sharma, who, although faced a delay in her act, still managed to get the crowd to groove to her tunes. One could feel the energy and excitement of the girls as they chanted ‘Aditi!Aditi!’ and the party immediately kicked off with the Dhoom title track. “It is going to be a very memorable evening. I am so happy to be here! So sorry to keep you waiting girls, par ab aa gaye hain to party karke hi jaayengey,” shouted Sharma, as she went on to sing hits such as Dilli Dilli, Mein Tenu Samjhawan Ki, a mashup of Pehla Nasha and Tu Jaane Na. The audience transformed the stage area into the night sky as they lit up their flashlights while the singer continued to belt out one hit after another. “You guys have always given me so much love. I am so honoured that 2019 mein Dilli ka pehla show aap logon ke saath hai,” said Sharma. The singer also remembered her early days of performing on campus and gave a shout out to the photographers she remembered.

Interact with the author on Twitter @Darkequinox24

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 12:29 IST