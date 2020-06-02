Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari

Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwaridelhi Updated: Jun 02, 2020 15:50 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Delhi BJP got its new president in Adesh Kumar Gupta on Tuesday. He will take over from actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari.
Other than Delhi, the BJP effected change in leadership in Chhattisgarh and Manipur party units too.
Vishnu Deo Sai and S Tikendra Singh were named as state party presidents of Chhattisgarh and Manipur, respectively.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
tags
top news
trending topics