Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 15:50 IST

The Delhi BJP got its new president in Adesh Kumar Gupta on Tuesday. He will take over from actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari.

Other than Delhi, the BJP effected change in leadership in Chhattisgarh and Manipur party units too.

Vishnu Deo Sai and S Tikendra Singh were named as state party presidents of Chhattisgarh and Manipur, respectively.