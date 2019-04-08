Advisory issued against carrying arms in Connaught Place cafes, pubs

The Delhi Police has issued an advisory to all eateries, pubs and cafes in Connaught Place asking them to ensure that weapons are not allowed into their premises, following an incident of accidental firing in a popular coffee shop in the area on April 4.

Officials said that in order to avoid any untoward incident, Connaught Place police station issued an advisory in this regard on Saturday to all the eateries, pubs, cafes and restaurants across the area.

An advisory was issued by the station house officer of Connaught Place police station to all the eateries in its jurisdiction to strengthen the safety and security measures. “They have been asked to not allow customers with firearms or concealed weapons,” deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi), Madhur Verma, said.

“The security of human life and property is our main concern and of utmost importance. In view of recent incident of an accidental fire from firearm by the customer at one of the eating houses located in the area of Connaught Place, you are hereby strictly advised to ensure that a board. All weapons including concealed firearms are prohibited is displayed at prominent place in your establishment.

“Apart from that, security staff of your establishment should be briefed to keep close watch on such suspects to prevent such an incident,” the advisory read.

The advisory comes after a 61-year-old man was arrested Thursday after his pistol went off at a coffee shop in Connaught Place, creating panic. Anil Kumar, had come to the cafe for a meeting with his clients. When he stood up to leave, his pistol fell on the floor, triggering it accidentally. No one was reported injured in the incident.

