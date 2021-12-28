After deteriorating last week, Delhi’s air to improve: IMD

delhi

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 08:15 IST

After deteriorating last week, Delhi’s air quality improved marginally on Monday morning and reached the early end of "very poor" zone. The hourly average air quality index (AQI) reading at 7am according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) was 336.

CPCB recordings show that the overall AQI reading of Delhi on Sunday was 396, in the "very poor" zone. On Saturday, the AQI reading was 337, also in the "very poor" category.

Air quality on Sunday evening deteriorated and reached the "severe" zone according to CPCB, but improvement started early Monday as wind direction changed to northwesterly.

Also Read: Greater Noida most polluted city; Noida, Ghaziabad air in ‘severe’ zone again

VK Soni, head of India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s environment monitoring research centre, said that on Sunday Delhi received winds from the northeastern direction, which were high in moisture levels.

“The high moisture in the air will keep the pollution levels high, but from Monday morning the wind direction will change back to northwesterly. The wind speed will also improve slightly, which will result in a marginal betterment of the AQI,” said Soni.

He, however, added that the improvement will not be significant and the AQI on Monday is also likely to remain in the "very poor" zone.

Union ministry of earth science’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research forecast also said that from Monday, Delhi’s air quality is expected to improve.

“The surface winds are likely to pick up and AQI is likely to improve to the middle-range of very poor for December 28 and December 29. AQI is likely to deteriorate thereafter towards the high end of very poor by December 30 and December 31,” the Safar analysis read.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also warned of cold wave conditions in Delhi and neighbouring towns from December 29.