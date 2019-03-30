After uproar, school allows EWS kids but with a rider

A private school in east Delhi, which had asked parents of economically weaker section (EWS) students who have completed Class 8, to pay full fees from the coming session, on Friday allowed them to continue, but with a rider. St Lawrence Convent in Geeta Colony on Friday said it was contemplating moving the Delhi High Court, seeking a clarification if it was bound to provide free education to EWS students above elementary level. It said the admission of the EWS children in Class 9 would depend on the court’s decision.

Several parents on Thursday had alleged the school the school told them the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, is applicable only till the completion of elementary education, i.e Class 8.

But as per Delhi school education rules, private schools built on government land have to provide free and compulsory education to EWS students till Class 12.

The school on Friday put up a notice saying, “This is for the information of all EWS students...can continue their education in Class 9 subject to final orders of the court,” it said.

The notice has created unease among parents. “We had been receiving free books and stationary ahead of every session. The new session will begin on Monday and we have not received anything,” said Dayanand, the father of one EWS student.

The school on Friday also posted a statement on its Facebook page saying, “Some of the EWS parents are spreading false rumours against our school that we removed some EWS class VIII student....EWS students will continue study in our school.”

