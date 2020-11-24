Air quality management commission should consider using bio-decomposer for stubble: Delhi environment minister

delhi

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 15:29 IST

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday urged the Centre’s Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to consider using the bio-decomposer technology developed by the Pusa institute to tackle the problem of continued stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab.

“A 15-member impact assessment committee has ascertained the effectiveness of the decomposer spray in turning stubble into compost and providing a solution to farmers in Delhi. The findings of the committee report have also been submitted to the CAQM on Monday,” said Rai at a press conference.

He added that the bio-decomposer turned 90% crop residue from 2,000 acres of land into manure within 15-20 days.

Rai said that high pollution levels from stubble burning have also contributed to a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the capital over the last 15 days. “The city’s pollution situation has been critical over the past several days. We need to find a permanent solution to this problem. We urge the CAQM to spray the bio-decomposer solution in the states of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan considering its success in Delhi,” the minister said.

He added that the solution is cost-effective and has been provided to farmers free of cost.

“The central government gives a subsidy to the farmers through which they can buy machines, but the farmers are also supposed to pay a major amount to buy them. This is why the farmers avoid buying these machines and start stubble burning. If all the states follow the Delhi government’s model, then the stubble can be taken care of in half the price which the central government spends for this initiative,” said Rai.