An isolated Easter Sunday: Churches rely on tech to hold masses

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 19:20 IST

The melodies of choir absent, the pews lay empty, the churches locked. It is probably the first time in modern history that Easter Sunday services would see an empty row of chairs as people are under a lockdown. That means, this year, there wouldn’t be any hosannas raised or celebrations done.

However, churches are using technology to stay connected with their faithful and relay live sessions. Archbishop of Raipur, Victor Henry Thakur says, “We have online live mass services and thousands of people watch it. 2-3 priests join me in doing the mass but we all keep a considerable distance between us for our safety.”

He doesn’t discount on the fact that he would miss his church members on Easter, a day where they all gathered together for worship, hearty talks and Easter eggs. He says, “Certainly, our people are upset that they are deprived of the Easter mass but we know that obedience is better than anything. Even Jesus came to save our life, not destroy it. We understand it’s a protective measure. After all, life is everything.”

One of the oldest church in Delhi, Sacred Heart Cathedral, Ashok Place has always seen thousands of people flocking there to attend the Holy Week. But this year, the place lay silent and no bells would be heard on Easter. Archbishop of Delhi, Anil Couto who helms the church says, “I am rather pained that the first time in our lives, we will have to celebrate Easter alone, but we have to accept that it’s a part of God’s plan. It is for good of the nation during the given crises.”

Fr Jose TJ, parish priest of Mother of Perpetual Succour Church, Delhi says“We have about 600 people but Easter night I will be all alone to conduct the holy liturgy. Church is not just the priest, it’s always about people. I am going to feel the absence of my parish members.”

For Christians, attending the Easter mass online is something new. Fr Ajeet Patrick from Sacred Heart Cathedral says, “Online masses can never be a substitute for one’s physical presence. But yes, they have become a help and allow us to visualise things. Our senses have become accustomed to see things and then pray. However, in this situation, it is imperative to be spiritually united to God.”

It was of course, a surreal Holy week for the churches but physical presence didn’t matter much. Archbishop Victor says, “Church is not a building but people gathered together spiritually. Our God is a compassionate and loving God. He sees our heart and not that we attended church or not on Easter.”

The lockdown has brought together the value of spirituality in people’s lives especially in Easter, as Archbishop Anil says, “Since we cannot go to the church, the longing has deepened. We now realise the value of our coming together to worship and pray.”

