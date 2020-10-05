As complaints mount, Delhi govt ropes in SIAM to streamline HSRP process

delhi

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 00:04 IST

After being flooded with complaints of a shortage of high-security registration plates (HSRPs) with automobile dealers despite vehicle owners being given appointments for its collection, the Delhi government on Sunday said it will fix accountability and streamline the process by roping in Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), a national body representing vehicle manufacturers.

“We have received a lot of negative feedback from vehicle owners who claim they were given appointments but not given the high-security number plates by dealers when they landed up at their outlets. Clearly, there seems to be some lack of coordination between the OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] and dealers, which is resulting in the mismanagement,” Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said.

To resolve these issues, Gahlot said he has convened a high-level meeting on Tuesday, which is to be attended by automobile OEMs and HSRP manufacturers.

“Members of SIAM will also attend the meeting, as the plan is to hand over the task of coordination between the OEMs and the dealers to the organisation. A system will be worked on where dealers will have to inform the vehicle owner through a text message or phone call in case the HSRP is not ready at the time the appointment has been fixed,” the minister said.

Over the past one week, scores of vehicle owners in Delhi have faced a harrowing time in getting HSRPs affixed in their two-wheelers and cars. The problem persisted on Sunday as well with people complaining that even after a wait of over one hour at the dealer’s outlet, they had to return without the new number plates.

Dilkhush Nandi, an IT professional living in Kalindi Kunj, blamed HSRP manufacturer Rosmerta Safety Systems Private Limited for the mismanagement.

“Rosmerta is making a fool of people. They are giving out appointment slots, but not handing over the number plates to the dealers. Even their helpline doesn’t work. Accountability should be fixed and the defaulting company should be penalised,” he said.

Another vehicle owner said the website for HSRP bookings was not accepting his car’s registration number.

Mahesh Malhotra, a senior official with Rosmerta Safety Systems Private Limited, however, denied these allegations. “There were some teething issues that people faced when the process started five days after the transport department issued the public notice on September 22. But it has been streamlined now. If there are any more complaints, we will look into them, but the problem should mostly be at the dealers’ end,” he said.

“My car has a high security number plate installed since I purchased it in 2017. So, I tried to book the sticker only option from the website using my current HSRP number plate. The website said these numbers did not exist, forcing me to book for a new plate again. This has been faced by other users as well. Either Rosmerta, or the transport authorities have not linked them to earn Rs 500 more per driver or the HSRPs issued previously were all fake,” said a car owner who did not wish to be named.

Another vehicle owner, S Kapur, said those who own Chevrolet or Hindustan Motors (HM) vehicles have been left in the lurch, because there are no dealers to offer HSRPs to them, since the companies have wound up operations.

“Chevrolet-make cars have been completely kept out of this system. Even the website does not give an option for these brands on the home page. Rosmerta’s helpline does not work and no dealer is willing to give me a HSRP,” Kapur said.