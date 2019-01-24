Assault delayed wedding plans of transgender who was shot at for refusing sex

Had the 21-year-old transgender person not been shot for refusing sex by two men in a moving car on Sunday near the Barapullah flyover in southeast Delhi, she and her live-in partner would have been discussing plans for their wedding later this year.

Undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre, she is yet to give her statement to the police. On Monday, police arrested one of the two men, an alleged member of Sunder Bhati gang, involved in the crime.

Police said the two men had offered her a ride from Trilokpuri and then shot her when they realised she is a transgender while forcing her for sex.

Her live-in partner says the 21-year-old was returning from a club in Hauz Khas village where she worked. “I never stopped her from doing whatever job she liked. When I or her family members never objected, who are those two men to shoot her only because they realised she is not a woman?” the 22-year-old man, who worked as a tattoo artist at a shop near Connaught Place, said.

The man said he had met the 21-year-old at his tattoo shop. “She came with one of her friends. We met a few times and decided to start a relationship. She stayed with my family for a few weeks and then we decided to move in together. Had things been okay, we would have gotten married by the end of the year,” he said, adding it would take her at least six months to recover from her injuries.

The duo had been living in Triloklpuri for the past one-and-ahalf years. Police said on Tuesday the two men who attacked her on Sunday also live near Trilokpuri. They said they are tracing the second accused, who is on the run.

Fearing for his partner’s life, the man said they are planning to move out of that locality. The victim’s mother (42), who works at a hospital as a sanitation worker, also lives in the same locality.

“Earlier, she used to work with a group of eunuchs and visit weddings and other functions to get money. I asked her to stop that and start working somewhere. Now she works at a club. She briefly worked as a sanitation worker at a hospital. I am glad she has someone in her life who guides her and supports her like I would,” the mother said.

Police officers on Wednesday said that the victim is unable to speak.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 11:12 IST