Home / Delhi News / At 308, Delhi's AQI slips into 'very poor' category today

At 308, Delhi’s AQI slips into ‘very poor’ category today

An AQI between 301 and 400 is considered to be very poor. On Wednesday, the national capital’s AQI was 276 that signified a poor category

delhi Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 08:18 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rastrapati Bhawan blanketed by a mild haze, in New Delhi on October 14.
Rastrapati Bhawan blanketed by a mild haze, in New Delhi on October 14. (HT file)
         

The national capital’s air quality index (AQI) slipped into a very poor category on Thursday after improving marginally the previous day.

An AQI between 301 and 400 is considered to be very poor.

Delhi’s hourly average AQI at 7 am was 308 on Thursday, which denoted a very poor category.

On Wednesday, the national capital’s AQI was 276 that signified a poor category.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered to be poor.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional weather forecasting centre, said that the wind speed was negligible through the night on Wednesday, which would result in Delhi’s AQI to toggle between poor and very poor categories the following day.

“The winds, which were calm through the night, did not allow dispersion of pollution particles in the national capital,” he added.

