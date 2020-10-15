At 308, Delhi’s AQI slips into ‘very poor’ category today

delhi

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 08:18 IST

The national capital’s air quality index (AQI) slipped into a very poor category on Thursday after improving marginally the previous day.

An AQI between 301 and 400 is considered to be very poor.

Also read: IMD’s new improved air quality models capture air pollution spike in Delhi

Delhi’s hourly average AQI at 7 am was 308 on Thursday, which denoted a very poor category.

On Wednesday, the national capital’s AQI was 276 that signified a poor category.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered to be poor.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional weather forecasting centre, said that the wind speed was negligible through the night on Wednesday, which would result in Delhi’s AQI to toggle between poor and very poor categories the following day.

“The winds, which were calm through the night, did not allow dispersion of pollution particles in the national capital,” he added.