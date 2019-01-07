Awards and rewards are actually just opinions, Randeep Hooda on Sarabjit

An actor shouldn’t worry much about collecting accolades, believes Randeep Hooda. After the release of his movie, Sarabjit (2016), everyone had hoped that he would be honoured with several awards for his outstanding performance in the movie. But not Hooda. “It’s pretentious to say that I deserve this award or that award. My true reward is that so many people talked about my work. I am very grateful to everyone who loved my performance and appreciated it,” he says. Hooda believes in doing his best and moving on. “Every time you sign a movie, you don’t know how it is going to work. So, why to expect? Awards and rewards are just opinions. It will be very wrong to say that I deserve this and I didn’t get that. I believe one should move on from their work quickly,” he says.

Hooda remembers the suggestion given to him by actor Naseeruddin Shah once. “Naseer bhai once told me about a monastery in the Himalayas. People over there make very intricate structure out of sand. After making it, they admire it for a short period of time and then destroy it to make another one. That’s what I do with my work. I don’t spend a lot of time watching my interviews and work,” he says.

The actor recently had a great time shooting with Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth, popularly known as Thor, for a webseries. “Chris is a very cool guy. Very hard working, very tough and energetic, and he is equally charming also. I really enjoyed working with him. He is Thor man! In the next schedule of the shoot, I am going to tell him the secret behind ‘dhai kilo ka haath’, which might be bit heavier than the Thor’s hammer,” he says.

Since a number of celebs in Bollywood are getting married, we couldn’t resist asking him about his marriage plans. “Mera muhurat abhi nikal nahi rha hai. Par haan, dusro ki shaadi mein jakar mithai-vithai khao,” laughs Hooda. “But I am very happy for all the people who are getting hitched and God bless them. I wish them a good life,” he says.

Interact with the author on twitter @ruchikagarg271

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 17:47 IST