Back from Europe with more ideas, transport dept considers operating e-scooters on sharing basis

delhi Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:15 IST
Like Brussels, Delhi may consider operating e-scooters on sharing basis as an option to facilitate last-mile connectivity in the capital, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Monday.

Returning after a four-day study tour in European cities, Gahlot briefed chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday regarding the transport department’s learning on public transport from the tour, the government said in a statement.

Accompanied by senior officials of the department, the transport minister visited Brussels, Paris and Geneva, between September 25 and 27, on a study tour organised by the International Association of Public Transport (UITP).

The minister said all these cities are in the process of shifting to use of e-buses and are grappling with the challenges of cost and the infrastructure required to charging the vehicles. “We will also plan to replace our entire fleet with electric vehicles in the long run. Like Brussels, operation of e-scooters on sharing basis can also be considered as an option for last-mile connectivity in Delhi,” Gahlot said after his meeting with Kejriwal.

Delhi government has already experimented with the odd-even scheme to combat air pollution and a third edition of the vehicle rationing scheme is set to be implemented between November 4 and November 15. With the primary intention to reduce the number of vehicles on the roads, Brussels is also experimenting with a similar arrangement, Gahlot said.

“The city(Brussels) has recently introduced the concept of ‘Car-Free Sunday’ when the entire public transport is made free. As with our odd-even scheme, like the previous editions a number of exemptions will be provided during the scheme so that people are not inconvenienced,” he added.

The minister also cited the example of ‘free public transport’ in Geneva to guests of some hotels in the city. The delegation of Delhi government used free public transport in Geneva by using transport cards given by their hotel, the statement said.

Delhi government is also going to make buses in the city free for women commuters from October 29. Earlier, Kejriwal had said that his government is committed to making Delhi the ‘electric vehicle capital’ of the country. The government has already placed an order to procure 1,000 e-buses to boost public transport and eventually reduce air pollution.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 23:15 IST

