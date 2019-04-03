Bawana to get Delhi’s first toxic waste disposal unit

Delhi will soon get its first hazardous waste disposal unit in outer Delhi’s Bawana to treat dangerous industrial refuse generated from nearby areas. This waste presently goes to municipal landfills or is burnt, posing a threat to environment.

Named as the Hazardous Waste Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facility, the unit is being set up by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC).

“This is the first such facility in Delhi. The tender has been floated and we have received two bids. They are being evaluated. Once that is done, we would float the tender to award the work. As the model code of conduct is in force, we would approach the Election Commission for permission,” a DSIIDC official said.

Industrial and hazardous waste is a major threat to the environment as it could pollute the soil and ground water.

“Once the unit comes up, it would be able to cater to some of the adjoining industrial areas, including Narela and Bawana,” the DSIIDC official said.

A senior Delhi Pollution Control Committee said two such units—one near Ashok Vihar and another in Ghumanhera—were planned to be set up but could not take off due to resistance by local citizens.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 05:42 IST