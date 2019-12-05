Bengali Market approach roads closed for the day as traders protest parking fee hike by NDMC

delhi

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 23:55 IST

The Bengali Market Traders’ Association (BMTA) held a protest, on Thursday, against the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC)’s decision to increase the per-hour parking fee in the area by more than double. The association members claimed that their business has gone down by 50% since July as a result of the NDMC’s “unilateral” decision.

In July this year, the NDMC had increased the parking fee from ₹20 per hour to ₹50 per hour. The same was done on a few other stretches including the Middle Circle of Connaught Place, Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Janpath Road, near Allahabad Bank. “This was done to discourage parking on busy roads and instead, get people to use multilevel parking lots,” a senior NDMC official said.

On Thursday, the BMTS members cordoned the two approach roads to Bengali Market—Tansen Marg and Babar Road—forcing motorists to take a detour. As a mark of protest, over 30 shops here, including the Bengali Sweet House, Nathu Sweets, Rama Colour Lab and Bee Kay Drycleaners, including others, also stayed closed for the day.

“We have customers who even come for two samosas, which costs about ₹26 here. Why would they want to pay ₹50 for parking?” Vishal Kansal, co-owner of the Bengali Sweet House, said, adding that many come for quick chores, such as buying medicines from the chemist or picking up photographs, which doesn’t take more than 10 minutes.

Shopkeepers pointed out that to avoid paying ₹50 per hour for parking, visitors to the Bengali Market have now started parking their cars illegally on adjacent roads like the Todarmal Marg.

“The concessionaire for the NDMC now tows their vehicles and takes them to their office near Shivaji Stadium. The visitors have to go all the way and pay ₹1,000 as penalty to get their vehicles,” president of the market association Mukesh Gupta said, adding that many customers have said they would never come to Bengali Market again.

“Business is anyway taking a hit and then the authorities come up with such policies without even speaking to us once. It has ruined our work,” said Rajesh Garg of the Brij Fruit Mart.

NDMC Secretary Rashmi Singh said she was not aware of the protest. “I would definitely speak to the traders and get their view on board,” she said.

The Bengali Market turnabout accommodates 25 cars along the pavement at any given time in a row. Sometimes, the concessionaire parks them in two rows as well, taking the total vehicle number to 50, shopkeepers said.