Biker shot dead in outer Delhi, cops suspect personal enmity

Three men in a car opened fire at a 28-year-old biker, killing him on the spot in outer Delhi’s Khera Kalan area on Tuesday afternoon, police said. Police suspect the murder to be a case of personal enmity or revenge killing. A case of murder has been registered and it is being probed from all possible angles.

A police officer, associated with the case, said that the crime came to their notice after a passerby found a biker bleeding on a road near the Khera canal and called the police control room at around 4.30 pm.

“A police team reached the crime spot and rushed the injured man to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. The man was identified as Ravinder. He was a resident of Khera Kalan village,” said the officer.

During the probe, the officer said, the investigating team spoke to some people living in the neighbourhood and learnt that they had heard gunshots and saw three men fleeing in a car after the firing.

“We are trying to identify the suspects and arrest them at the earliest. Investigators are speaking to Ravinder’s family members and friends to ascertain if he had enmity with anyone,” the officer added.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 12:30 IST