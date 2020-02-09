e-paper
BJP committed to constructing grand Ravidas temple in Delhi: JP Nadda

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had demolished the temple in Tughlakabad area on August 10 on the orders of the Supreme Court, triggering protests by Dalits in the national capital and some states.

delhi Updated: Feb 09, 2020 23:39 IST
New Delhi
On the birth anniversary of saint-poet Ravidas, BJP president J P Nadda said on Sunday the party is committed to constructing a grand Ravidas temple in Delhi and asserted that every party worker will follow the path shown by the saint for an united society.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had demolished the temple in Tughlakabad area on August 10 on the orders of the Supreme Court, triggering protests by Dalits in the national capital and some states.

Paying homage to Saint Ravidas at the party office, Nadda said the great saint preached to end evil practices prevalent in the society.

Underlining that BJP’s work every worker will follow the path shown by him for unity of the society, Nadda said the party committed to the construction of grand Ravidas temple in the national capital.

He further said BJP-led governments across the country are also following the philosophy of Ravidas, and working for development of all sections of the society.

