BJP, Cong say AAP’s promises fake

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 23:52 IST

The Delhi opposition parties on Tuesday called the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) manifesto a “bundle of lies” and a “hollow document of repackaged poll promises”.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari said the AAP manifesto was “a copy-paste” of its earlier 70 promises made in 2015.

“This manifesto does not deserve any discussion because it contains the same old promises that were in the AAP manifesto for the 2015 Assembly polls, while some points are copied from the BJP’s sankalp patra. It is a bundle of lies,” he said.

Tiwari added that the AAP had not yet woken up and is still talking about regularising unauthorised colonies. “Under the leadership of the Modi government, both these works (regularisation and ownership rights) are being done fast and the ownership of houses is being given. Millions of people have registered on the Delhi Development Authority’s portal for it,” the Delhi BJP chief said.

In its manifesto, the AAP has focused on quality education, health, clean water, 24-hour electricity and a “deskbhakti curriculum” in the government schools of Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, Union minister Harsh Vardhan said that none of the 70 promises made by the AAP was fulfilled. “So some of those promises have been written in the 2020 manifesto as well,” he said.

Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra dubbed the AAP manifesto as a “basket of hollow promises”.

“The AAP came to power promising Jan Lokpal but did nothing in the last five years to work on it. Similarly, the Delhi Swaraj Bill was yet another fake promise in the AAP’s 70-point manifesto, but it took no initiative to redeem it,” he said.

Chopra also questioned the AAP’s promises of appointing sanitation workers, regularising contract workers, statehood for Delhi and expansion of the Delhi Metro network.