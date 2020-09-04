e-paper
Boy jumps off 4th floor house in Delhi’s Chirag Dilli after failing to pay for neighbour’s damaged iPhone

The neighbour had allegedly confined the father and son wrongfully and also asked the teenager to work as a “servant” to compensate for the damage

delhi Updated: Sep 04, 2020 15:14 IST
Karn Pratap Singh
Karn Pratap Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

A 16-year-old boy suffered multiple injuries when he jumped off his fourth-floor house in New Delhi’s Chirag Dilli on Thursday a day he and his father were allegedly humiliated and tortured for being unable to pay for the damage the former caused to an iPhone of a neighbour, police said on Friday. The neighbour, Honey Singh, allegedly confined the father and son wrongfully and also asked the teenager to work as a “servant” to compensate for the damage.

Also read: Lucknow man sets himself on fire at home, triggers blast

“The man who tortured and humiliated the teenager, forcing him to attempt the extreme step, is absconding. Our teams are looking for him,” said deputy police commissioner of Atul Kumar Thakur. He added the police received a call at 3.49 pm on Thursday from a hospital regarding the boy who jumped off. “A police team...met the boy [in a hospital] and recorded his statement.”

Thakur said they have registered a case against Singh under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restrain, and cruelty and under the Juvenile Justice Act. “A daily diary entry has also been lodged under Section 309 of IPC for the suicide attempt. The injured teenager is undergoing treatment at the hospital.”

The teenager was going to his father’s shop on a bicycle with his friend when he lost balance and hit a police bike and Singh. Singh’s phone fell and was damaged as a result of the collision, said a police officer, who did not want to be named, quoting the teenager’s statement.

“After the police personnel left, Honey verbally abused and slapped the teenager and asked him to call his father to pay for the damage. The teenager’s father arrived and asked Honey how much money was needed to repair the damaged phone. When Honey said that Rs 6,000 will be charged for the repair, the teenager’s father agreed to get it repaired and returned to his shop,” the officer said.

The father went to a mobile repair shop on Thursday where he got a Rs 2,000-2,200 estimate for its repair but Singh insisted that the iPhone be repaired at an authorised service centre that would cost Rs 62,000. Singh settled for Rs 30,000 when the father expressed his inability to pay the amount.

The second officer cited the teenager’s statement and said when the father went to arrange the money, Honey wrongfully confined, tortured him mentally and physically. “Honey humiliated the boy by telling him his father has agreed to have him work... as a domestic help at his home. The teenager could not bear the torture and humiliation. He left for his home after assuring Honey that he would return after having food. The boy went to the fourth-floor terrace of his home and jumped down from there,” the officer added, quoting the teenager’s statement.

