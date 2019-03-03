Boy killed after fight over Rs 3,000 in outer Delhi

A 16-year-old boy was killed while his friend was injured after a fight with a man and another juvenile when they were returning from a party in outer Delhi’s Barwala village on Friday night.

Police said they fought over a financial dispute of Rs 3,000. Police have arrested the accused and apprehended his juvenile associate. According to the police, Nishant, who was stabbed to death, is a 10th class student. The quarrel begun at the engagement ceremony function where he was present with his friend.

The two boys had an altercation with one Amit (19) and his 17-year-old friend over a four-month-old monetary dispute.

“While returning from the engagement, the four of them once again had a fight. Witnesses and locals said Amit took out a blade and slashed Nishant’s chest and right arm. As Nishant started bleeding, his friend tried to raise an alarm but he was also attacked. Seeing the boys bleed, Amit and his friend fled. Nishant’s friend alerted others and he was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He died of bleeding,” said a police officer .

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said: “After identifying the suspects, we detained them from their house. Both of them admitted to the crime. Amit was arrested and the juvenile apprehended,” the DCP said.

Sharma said police were questioning their family members and friends to know more about the monetary dispute.

