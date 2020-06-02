Capital gets its first AI-enabled thermal Corona Mobile Testing Clinic Bus by Delhi Government and Sun Foundation 

delhi

To fight against COVID-19, a well-equipped Corona Mobile Testing Clinic Bus supported by philanthropist Vikramjit Singh Sahney, chairman, Sun Foundation was launched by Chief Secretary of Delhi, Vijay Dev, in the August presence of BM Mishra, DC, South District.

The mobile clinic has artificial intelligence enabled thermal testing, airtight separate cabins for doctors and technicians, contactless testing of patients including both nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs, and rapid testing. The fully air-conditioned mobile unit also has a separate ambulance zone to evacuate critical patients and separate entry gates for doctors and patients.

“We need to adopt swift and innovative means to conduct as many tests as possible to save people from this deadly virus,” says Vikramjit Sahney.

While addressing the media, Sahney emphasised on the need to curb the spread of coronavirus. “The key to arrest this pandemic is 4Ts — Tracking, Testing, Tracing and Treatment — as fast as we can. As the country continues to grapple with COVID-19 and its far-reaching implications, we need to adopt swift and innovative means to conduct as many tests as possible to save people from this deadly virus,” he says. He further thanked the Delhi Government to give him this opportunity to contribute his bit in this noble cause and would continue to support as a step ahead in the larger efforts.

This is a joint effort and initiative made by various stakeholders, including Delhi South District, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Vikramjit Sahney and Sonalika to convert the bus into a brand-new Corona Testing and Ambulance with zero cost to government. This ambulance has the potential to do doorstep sampling of 15000+ people per month.

