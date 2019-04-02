Car moving in reverse runs over three-yr-old boy, driver arrested

A three-year-old boy was killed after he came under a car that was being reversed by a 25-year-old man in outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar on Sunday afternoon. Police have arrested the driver.

According to the police, the incident took place around 2pm when the boy, who was identified as Ahil, was going to a nearby market with his grandmother.

“At the time when Ahil and his grandmother were walking, an i10 driver, later identified as Manoj, was reversing his car when he realised that the road ahead was blocked. While reversing, the man accelerated and hit the child who was walking along the road. The man did not realise this and accelerated the vehicle, killing the child on the spot,” a police officer said.

The child’s grandmother raised the alarm and the man got out of the car. “With the help of locals and passersby who had gathered at the spot, Manoj took the child to a hospital in Paschim Vihar where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival,” the officer said.

Locals also called the police and reported the accident. Deputy commissioner of police (Outer) Seju P Kuruvilla said they have booked the car driver for rash driving and for causing death due to negligence.

Manoj was alone in the car at the time of accident. A medical examination ascertained that he was not drunk at the time of the incident. He is preparing for competitive exams. The child’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination and was later handed over to his family members,” the DCP said.

Ahil is survived by his parents. Police said the child’s father works at a salon in Nihal Vihar.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 06:20 IST