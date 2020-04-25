Case registered against cop for violating quarantine

delhi

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 22:55 IST

The Delhi Police on Saturday registered a case against one of their own—a woman head constable—for allegedly violating home-quarantine norms after the technical analysis of her cellphone showed that she had been regularly stepping out of her home. Senior police officers said that the action against the policewoman would send a message among other police personnel, who are in quarantine after coming in contact with people infected with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) A Koan said that the woman head constable is posted to the west district but resides in Peeragarhi area, which is under the jurisdiction of Paschim Vihar police station.

On April 10, the DCP said they had received information that the woman head constable has been quarantined at home as per the doctor’s advice. “Recently, an inspection was carried out and she was not found at home. Hence, a case has been registered at the Paschim Vihar police station for the home-quarantine violation,” DCP Koan added.

A police officer associated with the case said that three visits were made at her home between April 16 and 19 but she was found absent on all three days. Her cellphone location was found to be Gurugram.

According to deputy commissioner of police (west) Deepak Purohit, the woman head constable had complained of cough and fever and had sought permission to quarantine herself at home.

“She was allowed to quarantine herself at home. However, the visits to her home and the analysis of her cellphone locations suggests that she had been regularly stepping out. Accordingly, a case was registered against her,” Purohit said.

The case has been registered under Section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act, section 15 of Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code’s sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule).

“This action against our own staff is a message to other personnel that nobody is above the law. Everyone has to abide by the rules. Be it a public person or those who are the custodians of the law,” Purohit added.

Till Saturday, 31 police personnel tested positive for the virus while as many as 500 personnel who came in contact with them are in isolation to prevent the spread of the virus. The 500 police personnel are quarantined in their homes or the different hotels booked by the Delhi Police. The police have registered at least 350 FIRs against different persons across the city for breaking home-quarantine rules.