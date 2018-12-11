Caught on camera: Man shot over minor mishap in Mayur Vihar

A 21-year-old man was shot dead in east Delhi’s Acharya Niketan market in Mayur Vihar Phase-1 early on Monday morning following an altercation that allegedly began after a car door scraped the victim’s.

The argument allegedly began after a car’s door touched the victim Yogesh Kumar, while the driver attempted to get out.

Police said the entire incident was captured on CCTV and that they are in the process of identifying the assailant.

The incident happened at around 12.15 am.

According to the victim’s uncle Vinod, Yogesh was on his way home in Chilla Gaon near Mayur Vihar Extension after visiting two relatives admitted in Kukreja Hospital.

“He was riding his motorcycle with his cousin Aman Kumar and their friend Golu,” said Vinod quoting Aman and Golu’s statement given to the police. “They decided to grab something to eat from a 24Seven store nearby.”

DCP (east) Pankaj Singh said the three men were talking to each other outside the store when a car with two occupants arrived and parked close to them. “When the driver tried to open the door, it touched Yogesh. At this, an argument broke out between the two groups,” he said.

One of the car occupants went inside the store and Aman too followed to buy snacks and juice. The duo began arguing again and when Aman exited, he told Yogesh and Golu about the spat, said the DCP.

“The argument between the two groups escalated. Yogesh picked up an iron rod lying outside the shop and smashed the front right window of the car. One of the car occupants pulled out a pistol and opened fire at Yogesh, Aman and Golu. While the other two escaped unhurt, Yogesh was hit by two-three bullets and he collapsed. The assailants fled in their car,” Singh added.

Yogesh’s uncle said Aman soon informed the family of the incident and took the victim to Kukreja Hospital but was directed to take him to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

“There he was declared brought dead,” said Vinod, adding that Yogesh was survived by his parents, five-month pregnant wife and their two-year-old daughter.

Police said the altercation and firing incidents were captured in a couple of CCTV cameras installed at the shop.

“The face of the assailant is visible in the footage. We are trying to ascertain the identities of the two occupants of the car. A case of murder has been registered at the Pandav Nagar police station. Five teams have been formed to nab the accused,” said DCP Singh.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 08:42 IST