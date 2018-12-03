CBI files chargesheet against Delhi minister Satyendra Jain, wife and 4 others in disproportionate assets case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said it has filed a chargesheet against Delhi minister Satyendra Jain, his wife Poonam Jain and four other alleged business associates on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

“The chargesheet was filed in a Patiala House special CBI court,” said agency spokesman RK Gaur.

The CBI has charged Jain of amassing disproportionate assets to tune of Rs 1.47 crore.

The CBI said a case against Jain and other co-accused was registered on August 24 last year to probe allegations of acquisition of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income during the check period of February 14, 2015 and May 31, 2017. Searches were also conducted at the premises of the accused which led to recovery of certain incriminating documents.

“Investigation has revealed that the said minister and his family members allegedly controlled or have stakes or hold shares in four companies based at Delhi. He was director in three companies and resigned from directorship of these companies before the 2013 election. His family members, however, continued to hold shares in all these four companies,” said the agency in a statement.

The agency added that the three companies, in which Jain was director, had allegedly received Rs.1.53 crore as “accommodation entries” from Kolkata-based shell companies during the check period. “It was alleged that the accused was assisted in routing money through shell companies by two other persons,” said the CBI statement.

The agency alleged that Jain’s shares with respect to his three companies got transferred in his wife’s name on February 10, 2015 and despite resigning from the directorship of the companies, he exercised effective control over them through his wife. The ministry of home affairs had granted CBI sanction to prosecute Jain last week.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 20:52 IST